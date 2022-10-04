Summary of More beautiful life episode 4632 of October 4, 2022

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE. In episode 4632 of Plus belle la vie of October 4, 2022, the Mistral pays a last tribute to its emblematic figure. Summary.

In the episode of Plus belle la vie broadcast on Tuesday, October 4, the Mistral is in mourning and mourns the departure of its most emblematic inhabitant. The children Marci and Corcel are devastated and their loved ones try somehow to support them. François confides his regrets to Blanche who consoles him. Roland left happy, after having spent beautiful moments with his family. The Mistralians gather one last time to light a candle in memory of Roland Marci, patriarch with a big heart.

Still in Marseille, Kevin is on his little cloud with Alexandra and the two lovers flirt whenever they have the opportunity. Belesta gives her beautiful a present and the temperature rises between them, moreover, the young woman invites the young man to her home. This Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in More beautiful life, Kevin wants to please Alexandra but she refuses, preferring to take care of him. Unable to stand it any longer, the policeman in turn slips his hand into Alexandra's crotch, who seems very embarrassed. Kevin hurriedly pulls his hand away: he discovers that Alexandra is a young transgender woman and flees.

Finally, in this episode 4632 of Plus belle la vie, Laëtitia finally thinks she has managed to do a good job, but Claude tells her that parents have complained about her. The teacher is upset and makes blunders in class, unable to concentrate under the stress. Claude tries to reassure her in his own way, not always very delicate. However, he assures her that she must trust him: he will prepare her for the inspection and everything will be fine.