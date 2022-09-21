Summary of More beautiful life episode 4621 of September 21, 2022

In episode 4621 of Plus belle la vie of Wednesday September 21, 2022, one of the escapees from Les Baumettes found refuge at the Hôtel du Mistral. Summary.

In episode 4622 of Plus belle la vie on Wednesday, September 21, Céline jumps on Vincent who gently pushes her away. She then starts crying and falls asleep. The next morning, Celine doesn't remember anything, but Vincent reassures her that nothing happened between them. They have breakfast together and Vincent shows her the front page of a newspaper with the photo of the escapees: Celine has absolutely no memory of Dr. Livia when he was her therapist. After a walk by the sea, Vincent accompanies Céline home. Dr. Livia waits for her and puts her back under hypnosis, reminding her of her goal: to kill Vincent.

At the police station, the police know that Pavel was seen at the port. On the images from the surveillance camera, Leo recognizes Agathe. At the Zéphyr, the guest in room 18 demands that the landlady bring him tea: Luna discovers that it is Pavel, who threatens her to kill her loved ones if she calls the police. At the Mistral, Roland did not wait for Kylian to open the bar, and only wants to do as he pleases for the races. He decides to cook the dish of the day: packet feet that no one orders. Annoyed, the old bistro owner visits Mirta at the hotel and brings her the dish which she finds delicious. Back at the bar, Roland tells Kylian that he's proud of him for bringing in new customers. Kylian agrees to taste his father's packet feet anyway and finds them delicious. Together they have an idea.

In the next episode of Plus belle la vie broadcast on Wednesday September 21 on France 3, Kevin and Alexandra are patrolling and a young man reflects on the intern's physique. Far from letting it go, Alexandra puts him in his place and demands an apology. She then recounts her experience of the roommate where she lived with a certain Jérôme. It reminds Kevin of the death of his father whose anniversary is coming up soon. Alexandra is full of empathy. A little later, he praises him to Baptiste who encourages him to declare himself, but the young policeman is afraid of taking a rake. At the police station, Kevin goes off and invites Alexandra for a drink but she refuses on the pretext that she is his intern and does not want to complicate things.