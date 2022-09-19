Summary of More beautiful life episode 4620 of September 16, 2022

In episode 4620 of Plus belle la vie on Friday, September 16, 2022, Pavel has every intention of taking revenge on Luna. Summary.

In episode 4620 of Plus belle la vie broadcast on France 3 on Friday, September 16, Kevin is in the hospital and Laetitia is furious with Jean-Paul for having thrown his son into the mouth of the wolf. Criminals are out in the wild and Balesta overheard Pavel promising he was going to get revenge on Luna. Ariane warns her and asks her to contact her at the slightest sign. For her part, Celine talks to Leo: Agathe has escaped and may try to contact him again. Back home, the lawyer does not notice that one of the escapees has entered her home.

Still in Marseille, Emma and Baptiste finally meet again. The couple is very happy and more in love than ever. Emma is herself again and takes good care of Mathis. In this episode of Plus belle la vie, Baptiste, Emma, ​​Mathis will have an aperitif with Thomas and Gabriel. They toast to the family and decide to spend some time together outside Marseille.

At the same time, Simon is doing well, but rehabilitation will take time and the breeder is stuck in hospital for the coming months. He is depressed despite Eric's support. Fortunately, Norman is never short of ideas to make his man smile again and this time, the ex-policeman decides to sell his apartment to finance a hospital room on the farm. Finally, in episode 4620 of Plus belle la vie broadcast on Friday September 16 on France 3, Romain is slowly recovering from his aggression and trying to stay positive. This is not the case of his roommates who blame themselves horribly. Romain reassures them: it's not their fault, but he asks them to pull themselves together, he needs their support. The three friends fall into each other's arms. Later, Romain returns to the office: he needs to resume a normal life.