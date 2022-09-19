Summary of More beautiful life episode 4619 of September 15, 2022

In episode 4619 of Plus belle la vie of Thursday, September 15, 2022, the worst prisoners of the Baumettes, such as Pavel, Livia or Djawad, escape during a transfer. Summary.

In episode 4619 of Plus belle la vie on Thursday, September 15 broadcast on France 3, torrential rains stopped the fires and on the way back, Emma and Baptiste meet Romain, who managed to escape Vanessa after causing a car accident. He calls the police who come to pick her up. During the interrogation, Commander Nebout has a lunar conversation with Vanessa. The psychiatrist expert will have to say if she is criminally responsible. On the Place du Mistral, Baptiste and Emma come back more in love than ever and fall into the arms of Barbara and Thomas. Back from the surgery that nearly cost her her life, Justine surprises them. Baptiste runs to give him an explanation but the tone rises. A little later, Baptiste arrives at Emma's where Mathis is waiting for him. Her dad is coming home to live!

At the hospital, Eric works on Simon's memory, now that he's come out of the coma. Gabriel is optimistic about the aftermath: Simon is better but he needs to rest. When he wakes up, Eric is still there, watching over him, and Simon tells him that he felt his presence from the start of his coma and thanks him, telling him that he was the one who brought him back to the living.

In episode 4619 of Plus belle la vie broadcast on Thursday, September 15 on France 3, at the police station, the prosecutor asks Jean-Paul to transfer prisoners. Céline announces to Agathe Robin that she is one of them: she will go to Pas-de-Calais and her appeal trial will take place in Lille. Jean-Paul entrusts Kevin with the transfer of the prisoners. The time for the transfer has come and they are all there: Dr. Livia, Pavel, Agathe Robin, Djawad, Stan Mercier, Sonia Arcandier/Lorraine Fournier… but shortly after their departure, the prison administration bus has a road accident. road leaving everyone unconscious. The prisoners wake up first and evaporate in nature...