Summary of episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us from October 10, 2022

In the episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast from October 10, 2022, Sophie Novak admits to having helped the Messi to escape.

In the episodes of DNA from October 10, more fear than harm for Sophie who wakes up in the hospital. She was lucky, the bullet grazed her heart. But what worries the lawyer now is that Victor risks being arrested for obstruction of justice. When Lisa Hassan comes to question her, Sophie asks her to leave Brunet out of it all and confesses the reason she was shot: she helped Anthony and Ophelie Messi escape. On the other hand, she doesn't know who the shooter is, she just knows that she was dark and had a tattoo. For Karim, it could be Ariane Bolinsky, Ophélie's fellow prisoner. Unfortunately, it seems that his next target is a policeman: a courier with a bloodstain arrives at the police station.

Elsewhere in Sète, in the episodes of DNA for the week of October 10, Chloé thinks she has proof that Marianne is in a relationship with Sébastien. Her mother mistakenly texted her, "It was fabulous last night, I'm having a hard time getting over it. I can't wait to do it again." And even if the latter has fun making Chloé believe that she is forming a trouple with Renaud and Sébastien, it is quite simply an SMS intended for Renaud, with whom she has taken out a subscription to the gym. ! Chloé understands that she has taken the wrong road. For her part, Raphaëlle questions her father who ends up telling her that he is indeed seeing a single woman named Claire.

Finally, after Charlie's joke, who didn't tell him that the evening at the Moreno's was not disguised, François prepares his revenge. He puts his son in the confidence, but this one is rather skeptical. In the episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast from October 10 on TF1, the professor invites his companion to spend a dream night at the Château de la Galantière. Finding this suspicious, Charlie inquires and learns that there is no reservation in his name. So what's Francois up to?