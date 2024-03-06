Suicide of MavaChou: the ex-husband of the influencer and his new wife indicted

Two years after the suicide of influencer Maëva Frossard, her former husband, Adrien Czajczynski, as well as his new wife, Laura, were indicted and placed under judicial supervision at the end of February.

At the end of 2021, Maëva Frossard, better known online by her pseudonym Mava Chou, killed herself at the age of 32. Quickly, her loved ones accused her former husband, YouTuber Adrien Czajczynski, of having orchestrated a campaign of hatred against his ex while he was fighting to obtain custody of their four children. While Maëva Frossard had filed a fifth complaint against Adrien Czajczynski on the day of her suicide, an investigation for "moral harassment leading to suicide" was immediately opened by the Epinal public prosecutor's office.

Le Parisien revealed this Wednesday that Adrien Czajczynski and his new wife, Laura Czajczynski, were both indicted and placed under judicial supervision on February 27. The daily recalls that the YouTuber had already been the subject of police custody and a search in March 2022, three months after Mava Chou's suicide. According to Le Parisien, the indictment last February would relate to acts of "harassment towards Maëva Frossard and her companion Romain".

“We see that justice is moving forward, it’s important for us, it shows that it’s not a file that’s lying around on the corner of a desk,” reacted Romain, who shared Mava Chou’s life at the time of the drama, with everyday life. For their part, Adrien and Laura Czajczynski did not wish to comment on the matter. The ex-husband's lawyer simply assured that his client continued to be at the disposal of justice, "as he always did", while Laura Czajczynski's representative refuted the fact that his client has committed the slightest reprehensible act.