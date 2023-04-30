Stunning optical illusion: Only the best can find a man's hidden face

Here's an incredible optical illusion to brighten up this rainy start to May.

In the image, a man can be seen climbing a mountain. This simple image contains many elements, large and small. Your challenge, if you accept it, is to find another human face lurking somewhere.

Here's how. Launch a stopwatch on your phone, for example. Then take a close look at the image below. And let's see how long it will take you to find a second human face.

That's it ? You found ? Start by sharing your time on our Facebook page by clicking here to see if you are among the fastest. Before revealing the solution, know that in addition to their entertaining aspect, optical illusions are excellent resources for scientific research. Scientists are using optical illusions to better understand how the brain works. Optical illusions have become popular over the past decade, and thanks to the expansion of the internet, their popularity has increased dramatically. Optical illusions are also great for improving your observation skills.

The answer to the optical illusion revealed The man's face hides near the climber's left leg. In reality, it forms from the shoe and the cracks of a rock.