Strong winds and rain: many departments on orange alert

The wind will blow across the north of the country. Nineteen departments are on orange alert on Thursday. Two departments are also placed on alert for rain-flooding.

“Heavy rain and strong gusts of west wind on Thursday over a large part of the country”, summarizes Météo-France in its bulletin this Wednesday evening. In detail, no less than 21 departments are placed on orange alert. The majority of them, all located in the north-west of France, from Hauts-de-France to Île-de-France, via Normandy and Eure-et-Loir, are in watch out for wind. An alert planned between noon and 9 p.m. The departments concerned are: Pas-de-Calais, Nord, Somme, Aisne, Seine-Maritime, Oise, Eure, Val-d'Oise, Yvelines, Seine-et- Marne, Essonne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, Paris, Eure-et-Loir, Calvados, Orne and Manche.

In its bulletin, Météo-France specifies that wind gusts could reach "up to 90 to 100 km/h inland, sometimes 110 km/h", while on the coasts, "gusts could ] reach 120 km/h". Note that with the exception of the Mediterranean rim, almost the entire rest of the country will be affected by a yellow wind warning.

An orange rain-flood alert was also triggered by Météo-France on Wednesday. It concerns only two departments, located in the West: Vendée and Deux-Sèvres. The alert runs from midnight to 4 p.m. this Thursday. “Although marked, this episode of rain does not seem exceptional,” specifies Météo-France. Over the episode, accumulations reaching “30 to 50 millimeters, locally up to 60 millimeters” are expected. “The accumulations observed in 24 hours will correspond to a little less than the monthly accumulation usually observed in this season”, however tempers Météo-France.

