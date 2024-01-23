Strike in National Education this Thursday: Oudéa-Castréa and his targeted “inadmissible remarks”

Several teaching unions are calling for a strike on January 25 and February 1 in light of recent events surrounding the Minister of National Education.

The National Federation of Education, Culture and Professional Training (FNEC-FP) of Force Ouvrière (FO) is calling on teachers to strike this Thursday, January 25. In a press release, the union declared: “Faced with the unacceptable and contemptuous remarks of the minister, the FNEC FP-FO calls on staff to be on strike and to demonstrate under Ms. Oudéa-Castéra’s windows on Thursday January 25 to defend the School public, to demand the creation of necessary positions, in particular in social and medico-social establishments, to demand a real status and a real salary for AESH". Another strike scheduled for February 1 was also organized by the FSU, CGT Éduc'action, and Sud education, which was joined by Fnec FP-FO.

If the words of Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra crystallize the determination of the unions, the reasons for the strike are older and deeper. This mobilization aims to protest against the difficulties imposed on specialized educational establishments which must face "systematic inclusion and the problems it poses", as Frédéric Volle, general secretary of the Snudi FO union with of the Educational Café.

The latter adds: “All students who can be accommodated at school must be in good conditions, with AESH. We also ask that students who benefit from an MDPH notification to complete their education in specialized establishments can find a place. Attal had recognized that there was a shortage of 23,000 positions in these establishments. The rights of these students are being violated.”

He also specified that this day of strike will “remind and reaffirm the rights of these children to benefit from education adapted to their needs”. This strike will also be an opportunity for the teaching community to express their other demands such as an increase in salaries and the general improvement of the working conditions of the teaching staff as a whole.