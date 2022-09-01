Streaming The Rings of Power: where and when to watch the Lord of the Rings series?

THE LORD OF THE RINGS STREAMING. The Rings of Power series arrives this Friday, September 2, 2022 on Prime Video. But from what time and how to watch the episodes in streaming?

More than twenty years after The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings returns. But this time, it is through a series, and no longer a film trilogy, that we plunge back into Middle-earth. The Rings of Power, a new original series from Amazon, goes online from this Friday, September 2, 2022. From 3 a.m. (French time), the most impatient fans can binge-watch the first two episodes of the first season on Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return every Friday on Amazon's streaming platform. Note, however, that the broadcast schedule changes from next week, until the final broadcast on October 14, 2022. Each week, an episode will be posted online from 6 a.m. (French time), always on Fridays. and always on Amazon Prime Video. Leaving time for everyone to formulate their own theories on the rest of the plot and the adventures reserved for Galadriel, Elrond, Arondir or Halbrand.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an Amazon Original Production. As such, the series is broadcast exclusively on Prime Video. You must therefore have a subscription to the Jeff Bezos streaming platform to be able to discover new episodes legally and every week. To subscribe, it's very simple: subscribe to an Amazon Prime subscription, including Prime Video, which allows you to benefit from the 30-day free trial. It is possible to choose between an annual subscription (69.90 euros from September 15) or a monthly subscription (5.99 euros per month from September 15).