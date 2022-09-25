Streaming The Rings of Power: where and when to watch episode 5?

STREAMING POWER RINGS. We explain where, when and how to watch episode 5 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in legal streaming.

[Updated September 23, 2022 at 05:00 am] The continuation of Galadriel's journey, the quest for Elrond, the threat of Sauron... The intrigue of the Rings of Power densifies. Episode 5 of the Lord of the Rings prequel is out this Friday, September 23, 2022 on Prime Video this Friday, September 16, 2022. Series followers who have a subscription to Amazon's streaming platform can discover the rest of the series at from 6 a.m. in France.

The Rings of Power returns every Friday on Prime Video. This leaves time for everyone to formulate their own theories about the next plot and character adventures. However, you need an account on Amazon's streaming platform to see the episodes. It is possible to choose between an annual subscription (69.90 euros from September 15) or a monthly subscription (5.99 euros per month from September 15). A free 30-day trial period is possible.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an Amazon Original Production. As such, the series is broadcast exclusively on Prime Video. You must therefore have a subscription to the Jeff Bezos streaming platform to be able to discover new episodes legally and every week. To subscribe, it's very simple: subscribe to an Amazon Prime subscription, including Prime Video, which allows you to benefit from the 30-day free trial. It is possible to choose between an annual subscription (69.90 euros from September 15) or a monthly subscription (5.99 euros per month from September 15).