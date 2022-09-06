Streaming The Rings of Power: when and what time to watch episode 3?

STREAMING POWER RINGS. The next episode of the Lord of the Rings series arrives this week on Prime Video, but beware, the upload schedule will change.

[Updated September 6, 2022 at 3:31 p.m.] The Rings of Power marks the great return of The Lord of the Rings to the screens. The first two episodes of the series inspired by the universe of J.R.R. Tolkien was posted on Prime Video on September 2. Love it or hate it, know that the sequel is coming to Amazon's streaming platform very soon. It is from this Friday, September 9, 2022, that we will be able to discover the continuation of the epic of Galadriel, Elrond, Nori or even Durin and Arondir. Be careful however, from Friday, the episodes will be available from 6 a.m. French time (while the first two episodes were to be viewed earlier in the night).

The Rings of Power will return every Friday on Amazon's streaming platform. Note, however, that the broadcast schedule will change from next week, until the final broadcast on October 14, 2022. Each week, an episode of the Lord of the Rings series will be put online from 6 a.m. French), always on Fridays and always on Amazon Prime Video. Leaving time for everyone to come up with their own theories about the next plot and character adventures.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an Amazon Original Production. As such, the series is broadcast exclusively on Prime Video. You must therefore have a subscription to the Jeff Bezos streaming platform to be able to discover new episodes legally and every week. To subscribe, it's very simple: subscribe to an Amazon Prime subscription, including Prime Video, which allows you to benefit from the 30-day free trial. It is possible to choose between an annual subscription (69.90 euros from September 15) or a monthly subscription (5.99 euros per month from September 15).