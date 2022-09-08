Streaming The Rings of Power: watch out, the time is changing for episode 3

STREAMING POWER RINGS. The Rings of Power returns this Friday, September 9 on Prime Video, but the posting schedule has changed.

[Updated September 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.] The Rings of Power, a series derived from the Lord of the Rings universe, is back for episode 3 this Friday, September 9, 2022. The sequel to Galadriel's adventure, Elrond, Nori or Arondir can be found on this date on Prime Video. Be careful however, the online schedule changes: episode 3 is visible from 6 a.m. French time (while the first two episodes were to be viewed earlier in the night).

The Rings of Power returns every Friday on Amazon's streaming platform. Note, however, that the broadcast schedule will remain the same (6 a.m. until the final broadcast on October 14, 2022. This gives everyone time to formulate their own theories on the rest of the plot and the adventures reserved for the characters. However, you need a Prime Video account to watch the episodes. You can choose between an annual subscription (69.90 euros from September 15) or a monthly subscription (5.99 euros per month from September 15). A free 30-day trial period is possible.

The first two episodes of the Lord of the Rings series went live on Friday, September 2 from 3 a.m. in France. Be careful though, the Amazon Prime Video upload schedule is changing for Episode 3. From September 9, 2022, and until the Season 1 finale on October 14, each new episode will be uploaded on Friday at 6 a.m. French time.

