Streaming House of the Dragon: when to watch episode 4?

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON ON STREAMING. The sequel to House of the Dragon is to be discovered very soon on the OCS streaming platform. What date for episode 4?

[Updated September 6, 2022 12:06 AM] After Daemon's victory over the Crab-Giver, the legitimacy of Viserys' brother should be questioned in House of the Dragon. Episode 4 is to be discovered very soon on OCS. Orange subscribers will be able to discover the episode in US 24 from September 12, 2022, since it will be broadcast on the OCS Max and OCS City channels at 3 a.m., before being put online on the streaming platform of Orange an hour later.

To see House of the Dragon in streaming, it's very simple: you must have a subscription to the OCS streaming platform. There are several formulas, the cheapest of which costs € 10.99 per month since August 16. Note that it is possible to take advantage of a seven-day free trial to test the functionality of the platform. Click here to watch House of the Dragon online. It is also possible to enjoy content from the Orange platform on MyCanal with the Ciné Séries de Canal subscription. Note that it is also possible to subscribe to OCS via Amazon Prime Video as part of Amazon Channels. In which case, you can watch House of the Dragon episodes directly on the Prime Video streaming platform. To subscribe to OCS through Amazon Prime Video, follow this link.

Subscribe to OCS through Amazon Prime Video

OCS subscribers can also catch the House of the Dragon broadcast directly on TV. Each week, the new episode is broadcast on the channels of the Orange package. On Monday, at 9:00 p.m., the episode of the week is broadcast on the OCS City channel. On Tuesday, it is possible to discover it on the same channel at 10:05 p.m. Latecomers can even catch up on the episode on Wednesday at midnight, still on OCS City.

Can't wait for the new episode of House of the Dragon? OCS has thought of everything, since the Orange streaming platform offers each episode in US 24, that is to say simultaneously online with the United States. Each episode is to be discovered overnight from Sunday to Monday, from 3 a.m. on OCS City in VOSTFR and on OCS Max in VF. Each episode is then made available for on-demand streaming on OCS from 4 a.m.

To subscribe to the OCS platform and legally discover the new episodes of House of the Dragon in streaming, it's very simple. Just go to this link and select the offer that best suits your needs. You will then be asked to enter your personal information, in particular your email, your password, as well as to indicate your method of payment. You then get seven free days to test the platform's features. After this date, if you do not cancel your subscription, it is tacitly renewed and you will then be charged the amount due.