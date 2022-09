Streaming House of the Dragon: when is episode 5 coming out?

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON ON STREAMING. Episode 5 of House of the Dragon is to be discovered very soon in streaming on OCS. Date and hour.

[Updated September 14, 2022 at 10:59 am] Episode 5 of House of the Dragon promises new twists, after the incestuous rapprochement between Daemon and Rhaenyra and the ousting of Otto Hightower. The next episode of the Game of Thrones prequel is to be discovered this Monday, September 19, 2022 on OCS, still in US 24. But at what time? Remember that House of the Dragon is broadcast first on the OCS Max and OCS City channels, at 3 a.m. on Mondays, an hour before being put online on the Orange streaming platform. It will therefore be necessary to wait until 4 am to discover episode 5 in streaming.

To see House of the Dragon in streaming, it's very simple: you must have a subscription to the OCS streaming platform. There are several formulas, the cheapest of which costs € 10.99 per month since August 16. Note that it is possible to take advantage of a seven-day free trial to test the functionality of the platform. Click here to watch House of the Dragon online. It is also possible to enjoy content from the Orange platform on MyCanal with the Ciné Séries de Canal subscription. Note that it is also possible to subscribe to OCS via Amazon Prime Video as part of Amazon Channels. In which case, you can watch House of the Dragon episodes directly on the Prime Video streaming platform. To subscribe to OCS through Amazon Prime Video, follow this link.

Subscribe to OCS through Amazon Prime Video

OCS subscribers can also catch the House of the Dragon broadcast directly on TV. Each week, the new episode is broadcast on the channels of the Orange package. On Monday, at 9:00 p.m., the episode of the week is broadcast on the OCS City channel. On Tuesday, it is possible to discover it on the same channel at 10:05 p.m. Latecomers can even catch up on the episode on Wednesday at midnight, still on OCS City.

Can't wait for the new episode of House of the Dragon? OCS has thought of everything, since the Orange streaming platform offers each episode in US 24, that is to say simultaneously online with the United States. Each episode is to be discovered overnight from Sunday to Monday, from 3 a.m. on OCS City in VOSTFR and on OCS Max in VF. Each episode is then made available for on-demand streaming on OCS from 4 a.m.

To subscribe to the OCS platform and legally discover the new episodes of House of the Dragon in streaming, it's very simple. Just go to this link and select the offer that best suits your needs. You will then be asked to enter your personal information, in particular your email, your password, as well as to indicate your method of payment. You then get seven free days to test the platform's features. After this date, if you do not cancel your subscription, it is tacitly renewed and you will then be charged the amount due.