Streaming House of the Dragon: How to watch Episode 1?

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON ON STREAMING. The first episode of House of the Dragon airs on OCS this Monday, August 22, 2022. But how can you stream it, and at what time?

The lands of Westeros are about to reveal new secrets. Episode 1 of House of the Dragon, prequel to Game of Thrones, is available for viewing on the night of Sunday August 21 to Monday August 22, 2022, in US 24. It is from 3 a.m. every Monday that OCS offers new episodes on its streaming platform, to be viewed simultaneously with the United States.

To see House of the Dragon in streaming, it's very simple: you must therefore have a subscription to the OCS streaming platform. There are several formulas, the cheapest of which costs € 10.99 per month since August 16. Game of Thrones prequel episode 1 is out now. Note that it is possible to take advantage of a seven-day free trial to test the functionality of the platform. Click here to watch House of the Dragon online.

Can't wait to see House of the Dragon? OCS has thought of everything, since the Orange streaming platform offers each episode in US 24, that is to say simultaneously online with the United States. Each episode is to be discovered on the night of Sunday to Monday, from 3 a.m., until October 24, 2022.

To subscribe to the OCS platform and legally discover the new episodes of House of the Dragon in streaming, it's very simple. Just go to this link and select the offer that best suits your needs. You will then be asked to enter your personal information, in particular your email, your password, as well as to indicate your method of payment. You then get seven free days to test the platform's features. After this date, if you do not cancel your subscription, it is tacitly renewed and you will then be charged the amount due.