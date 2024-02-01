Strasbourg - PSG: time, TV channel... Match information

Snagged by Brest at home, Paris Saint-Germain travels to Strasbourg with the ambition of returning to success in Ligue 1. Follow the match, live from 9 p.m., on linternaute.com.

Sustainable trend or just a temporary downturn? Barely five days after being hooked at the Parc des Princes (2-2) by the surprise of the season Brest, firmly anchored on the podium, Paris Saint-Germain returns to the field escorted by a slight doubt.

If he wandered around in the Coupe de France, the French champion showed a less attractive face in Ligue 1 where he appears less sharp like Kylian Mbappé. An impression confirmed half-heartedly by Luis Enrique, who concedes difficulties in offensive animation. "It's the most difficult phase in football, facing opponents withdrawn into their part of the field. There is little space, time, it's a difficult situation," explains the Spanish technician who also wants see attitudes evolve. “We need to improve our performance, our output. I want to see a competitive team,” he calls.

Indeed, the last match against the Bretons gave rise to an unusual scene since the Parisians let a two-goal lead slip away, giving the feeling of falling asleep. A lack of character and desire which must have irritated the former Spanish coach who is therefore awaiting a reaction in Strasbourg. This will have to materialize without Ousmane Dembélé, left to rest after feeling discomfort in his thigh. A precaution as the knockout stages of the Champions League loom.

For its part, the Alsatian club does not display as much uncertainty. After a complicated start to the season, he found his remaining rhythm on a series of 6 matches without defeat and welcomes the champion with the serenity of a comfortable tenth place, well away from the bottom of the table. A favorable context to “take advantage” of the opportunity and play liberated. “Playing against Paris Saint-Germain, yes it’s exciting compared to the size of this club, the quality of the squad. We must not make mistakes and cause them as many problems as possible (…) It’s always interesting to gauge yourself,” admits Patrick Vieira. All the more interesting as the 1998 world champion had the unpleasant surprise of learning of the departure on the last day of the transfer window of Matz Sels, transferred to Nottingham Forest. The last sure bastion of his team, he was also its captain. A choice by sports management which questions its relevance and timing.

The challenge therefore promises to be significant for the young Strasbourg squad with the idea of ​​putting an end to six years of drought against the Parisians. In December 2017, the Alsatians were formidable in their realism, scoring on their two strikes on target by Da Costa and Bahoken (2-1). It will take as much for Vieira's troops to hope to cast doubt on their prestigious opponent and who knows how to beat him.

The opening match of the 20th day of Ligue 1 between RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain will take place from 8:45 p.m., at the Meinau stadium, in Strasbourg.

The opening match of the 20th day of Ligue 1 between RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live and exclusively on Prime 1.

The meeting between Patrick Vieira's RC Strasbourg and Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain will be available in streaming on the Prime Video platform.

Betclic: Strasbourg: 6.35 / Draw: 4.82 / Paris Saint-Germain: 1.46

Parions Sport: Strasbourg: 6.50 / Draw: 4.85 / Paris Saint-Germain: 1.47

Winamax: Strasbourg: 6.50 / Draw: 4.80 / Paris Saint-Germain: 1.47

RC Strasbourg: Bellaarouch – Senaya, Perrin, Sylla, Guilbert (cap.) – Sissoko, Mwanga, Diarra – Bakwa, Angelo, Sahi Dion.

Paris Saint-Germain : Donnarumma – Soler, Danilo, Marquinhos (cap.), Hernandez – Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery – Kolo Muani, Mbappé, Asensio.