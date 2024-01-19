Stéphane Bern says why he refused a government job

The host of France 3 confirmed the rumor that Emmanuel Macron had thought of him during the reshuffle. But he claims to have brushed aside the proposal.

The name of Stéphane Bern circulated during the reshuffle. Rumor had it that the famous host of the show “Secrets d’Histoire” was being approached to become Minister of Culture. It was ultimately Rachida Dati who inherited the position of Rima Abdul-Malak. But Stéphane Bern confirmed having been approached by Emmanuel Macron. However, he claims to have categorically refused to join the government.

"I was offered a position, I can't tell you which one, but one day Emmanuel Macron said to me: 'Wouldn't you like a position in heritage?'" said the star of France 3 during the a press point, Wednesday January 17, according to Pure Médias. “I said, ‘Above all,’ my job is to make television.”

“I disappointed a lot of people, but I had no intention” of becoming a minister, insisted Stéphane Bern. "And when I tell you never, it's really never. I have a job that I love [...]. I don't want to lock myself in an office, run a public establishment or be in a ministry . I am much more useful, it seems to me, where I am.”

“I have the freedom to do things for others, which I could not do if I accepted a position,” remarks the host, ironically: “I would have resigned after five minutes, I would have said everything I thought."