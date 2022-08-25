Stéphane Bern: he is amused by the buzz on his gun in For the honor of a son

STEPHANE BERN. In the TV movie For the honor of a son on France 3, Stéphane Bern plays the role of a soldier who has lost his son. The first images, where we saw him with a gun in hand, caused a stir. The animator-comedian on this subject.

[Updated on August 25, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.] When the trailer for "Pour l'honneur d'un fils", a France 3 TV movie, was broadcast, social networks quickly caught fire because we could see Stéphane Bern there with a pistol in his hand, which is not quite usual for the presenter accustomed to educational programs on History. On Twitter, the image was quickly taken up for many jokes and other diversions. Stéphane Bern, who plays in the TV movie the role of an Air Force commander who lost his son, returned to this buzz made in spite of himself. And the host has fun, as we could read in the columns of Parisian.

"As soon as I have a gun in my hands, everyone raves about it on social media! It makes me smile. And it creates buzz around the TV movie, which is great." Stéphane Bern therefore seems rather appreciated that his image is taken up on social networks in this way, because it makes it possible to advertise around the production of "For the honor of a son". It remains to be seen, however, whether the public will follow the TV movie on France 3. Anyway, Stéphane Bern seems delighted with his acting experience since he will soon be continuing with a new series called Bellefond. "Being an air force commander, soon to be a prosecutor in the "Bellefond" series, the pilot of which will be broadcast this fall on France Télévisions and the second episode of which will be shot in October, allows you to have several lives in one, to get out of the codes of presentation. An aging host has a pathetic side, while an aging actor is said to be aging. It's unfair, isn't it?"