Storm Frederico: violent winds in Île-de-France and the north this Thursday

A new depression, Frederico, arrives in France from this Thursday, November 16. Rainy disturbances and strong winds are expected until Friday.

The new depression named Frederico will arrive in France via the Breton coast of Saint-Malo from Wednesday, November 15 in the evening before heading towards other regions. The peak of the disturbance is expected this Thursday, November 16 when the storm is expected to cross the country from the Atlantic coast, heading east. Hauts-de-France will be affected by heavy rain, particularly Pas-de-Calais. Météo France has already placed 55 departments on yellow alert, including Ile-de-France.

During the day on Thursday, strong winds will continue their course towards the regions west of the Seine, towards Auvergne with gusts up to 90 km/h, Aquitaine and the Channel coasts where winds speeds of up to 100 km/h are expected. Hauts-de-France and the Grand Est will be affected in the evening.

The South of France will not be spared, Frederico should continue his journey towards Corsica and Provence during the night from Thursday to Friday. Significant gusts between 110km/h and 120km/h are expected overnight. Frédérico should then continue his journey towards Germany.