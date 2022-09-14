State of Play: what to expect from the PS4, PS5 and PS VR 2 conference?

After Nintendo, it's Playstation's turn to put on a show with a new State of Play overnight from Tuesday to Thursday. On the menu, various announcements, and some unpublished information.

[Updated September 13, 2022 12:49 PM] It was late last night that Sony announced its upcoming State of Play, taking all gamers by surprise who had been expecting a day strictly under the aegis of Nintendo. It is true that Playstation fans have a few games to look forward to, with the upcoming release of God of War: Ragnarök, and Spiderman 2. For the former, a few gameplay images would be appreciated, while for the second Sony remains completely silent since its presentation a year ago. Except that, bad news for these fans, the State of Play this evening does not seem to be intended to treat these two subjects, but would rather be a showcase of the Japanese studios partners of Sony. We will explain everything to you.

Well just below, or directly on Playstation's YouTube and Twitch pages, from this Wednesday, September 13 at 11:59 p.m.

As always after the announcement of a State of Play, it is necessary to ask questions about its exact content. We told you a little about it in the introduction to this article, but the State of Play for Playstation tonight will be entirely devoted to Sony's Japanese partners. We can find new information on ten PS5, PS4 and PS VR 2 releases there. We will therefore have the opportunity to discover in detail the future of the next virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5. As for console games, Sony a has explicitly announced that they want to present "incredible updates from our Japanese partners, but also some other surprises from our international developers".

We can therefore imagine the presence of Square Enix and its Final Fantasy XVI this evening, that of Capcom and its future Resident Evil (including a remake of 4) and hope that of Sony Santa Monica and its highly anticipated God of War: Ragnarök, although that's unlikely. In the unlikely genre, we also find Spiderman 2, presented for the first time a little less than a year ago. Since then, it's dead calm on Sony's side about it, so maybe our international spider will be one of the surprises of the evening. But nothing is less certain.

In addition, if you are a fan of video games and want to wait before tonight's State of Play, know that Nintendo also organized its own event this Tuesday, offering its fans a Nintendo Direct of more than forty minutes in the afternoon. You can learn more about the event in our article just above.