Star Academy: the date of the return to TF1 revealed

STAR AC 2022. The Star Academy returns very soon to TF1, which has formalized the broadcast date of the bonuses and the daily.

[Updated September 27, 2022 at 4:41 p.m.] Mark your calendars, TF1 has announced the date of the return of Star Academy. Expected for several months, the cult show will be scheduled on the first channel from October 15, 2022, at 9:10 p.m. From Monday to Friday, at 5.30 p.m., fans of the show will also be able to follow the daily newspaper, always on the front page, which will come back to the highlights of the day between lessons, evaluations and moments of life.

As was the case for previous seasons, Star Academy will be presented on Saturday evenings by Nikos Aliagas. For the time being, the casting of the 13 candidates and the 5 teachers are not known. We know, however, that Michaël Goldman, the son of Jean-Jacques Goldman and music producer, will officiate as director of this 2022 season. As a reminder, the winner of the Star Ac wins 100,000 euros and the possibility of recording an album with the record label Sony Music Entertainment France.

Casting for Star Ac 2022 is complete. Those who wanted to participate in the singing competition and follow in the footsteps of Gregory Lemarchal, Nolwenn Leroy or Elodie Frégé, were able to participate in the castings filmed in Boulogne-Billancourt during the summer of 2022. For the time being, the candidates are not known. , but we know that they will be 13 singers to participate in the show from October 15, 2022.

The Star Academy and Nikos Aliagas are inseparable. It is therefore logical that the star presenter of tele-hook will sign his return to the presentation of the TF1 show. He had already presented the first eight seasons. Nikos, however, seems to be the only former to return since "all the cast of teachers should be renewed" if we are to believe the words of a TF1 executive with Le Parisien in March 2022. The casting of teachers is not yet known.

Unlike more traditional tele-hook shows, the Star Ac' mixed the weekly singing competition but also the Big Brother/Loft Story confinement reality show broadcast this time daily to allow fans to follow the students' lessons. but also, sometimes, their romantic connections. This new formula keeps these first fundamentals with a daily broadcast on TF1 at 5.30 p.m. and weekly prime times on Saturdays at 9.10 p.m.

She produced the show but also was the director of Star Academy for several seasons, Alexia Laroche-Joubert does not take care of the 2022 edition but is very "curious" to find it on TF1 as she told us. explained in an interview. "It's like a lover you find again!" However, the director of Adventure Line Productions (Koh-Lanta, Fort Boyard) is aware that taking over this brand is "a bet because times have changed". She cites, for example, the advent of social networks but also the fact that international stars no longer travel, unlike when Star Ac' was broadcast. Alexia Laroche-Joubert, however, is confident in this long-awaited return: "I am reassured to see that one of the people in charge is my former deputy. I tell myself that the organic of what we had put in place will be preserved".

The producer of Koh-Lanta, however, told us that, according to her, the new edition of Star Academy must pay attention to a crucial element these days: social networks. Indeed, it would be absurd for her to lock up future candidates without access to social networks to create their fan base. "I think that there, for Star Ac', it would be a huge mistake. When you perform as an artist, it's also to create a community that will like what you offer. I don't know what they will do but here, for once, I would consider it a mistake not to play with social networks.