Star Academy: godfather, date... What we know about the new season

STAR ACADEMY 2022. The Star Academy is making a comeback this Saturday, October 15, 2022. The identity of the sponsor of this edition has just been revealed.

[Updated on October 13, 2022 at 09:22] The Star Academy offers a renowned sponsor for its big comeback. TF1 has announced that Robbie Williams will be present at a prime event to provide support to students but also his advice. The singer with 85 million albums sold worldwide released his fourteenth album XXV on September 9, 2022.

The Star Academy returns to TF1 this Saturday, October 15, 2022. The first bonus, broadcast from 9:10 p.m., will allow you to discover the teachers and candidates of this new version of the program. As during the show's golden age, a daily newspaper will then punctuate the late afternoons of the faithful, Monday to Friday, at 5:30 p.m. on the front page. This will reflect on the highlights of the day between classes, assessments, bonus preparation and life moments.

Each week, three candidates will be in danger and risk elimination. One will be saved by the public, and one will be saved by the rest of the promotion, both during the Saturday bonus. In total, seven bonuses will punctuate Saturday evenings at 9:10 p.m., for a final which must take place on November 26, 2022. As a reminder, the winner of the Star Ac wins 100,000 euros and the possibility of recording an album with the house of Sony Music Entertainment France record.

TF1 has formalized the return of the Star Academy. The date of the first bonus is recorded for October 15, 2022. It will be broadcast on the first channel from 9:10 p.m. From October 17, the daily will be broadcast Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m., always on the front page.

Thirteen students, in their twenties and who have never participated in a TV program before, will tread the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys. "These are people with potential but who also have room for improvement", assured Mathieu Vergne, president of DMSL TV. For the time being, the candidates are not known, but we know that they will be 13 students to participate in the show from October 15, 2022.

The candidates will be coached by 5 teachers (drama, singing, dance, sport and scenic expression), who are "not known" to the public but "excellent" in their field. Michaël Goldman will be the director of the school. The faithful of the first seasons will however find Lucie Bernardoni (Star Ac 4) in the role of a coach and Edouard (Star Ac 3) in the orchestra. Jenifer, winner of the first season, should also appear during the program, without her role having yet been clearly defined.

The Star Academy is also guests who will be present to sing with the candidates on the set. The complete list has not been revealed, but the names of Juliette Armanet, Kendji Girac, Michel Polnareff, Adé, Mika, Gims, Matt Pokora, Julien Clerc, Amir or Pomme have been pronounced. We also learned that Robbie William would be the godfather of this 2022 season. Other international stars should tread the set of TF1, but the channel keeps the surprise of the names.

The Star Academy and Nikos Aliagas are inseparable. It is therefore logical that the star presenter of tele-hook will sign his return to the presentation of the TF1 show. He had already presented the first eight seasons. Nikos, however, seems to be the only former to return since "all the cast of teachers should be renewed" if we are to believe the words of a TF1 executive with Le Parisien in March 2022. The casting of teachers is not yet known.

The Star Academy returns to its old format in 2022. A bonus will be broadcast every Saturday evening on TF1, from October 15 to November 26, 2022, from 9:10 p.m. At the end of the latter (with the exception of the first presentation bonus), a candidate will be eliminated. From Monday to Friday, at 5:30 p.m., the program will also be broadcast thanks to what are called "daily". The objective: to discover the experience of the candidates at the castle during the last 24 hours. Viewers will thus be able to follow the students' lessons but also their daily lives, and even, sometimes, their romantic connections.