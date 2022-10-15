Star Academy: Everything you need to know about the show's return

STAR ACADEMY 2022. TF1 is broadcasting the first Star Academy bonus this Saturday at 9:10 p.m. Before returning to the castle, we summarize everything you need to know about the big return of the show.

[Updated October 15, 2022 4:00 PM] It's the big day for those nostalgic for the 2000s. Star Academy is back this Saturday. The faithful of the show will discover the first bonus, but above all get to know the 13 candidates for this 2022 season, this October 15 from 9:10 p.m. on TF1. Nikos Aliagas returns to the host's costume, supported by Karima Charni for the second part of the evening. The role of director is ensured by Michaël Goldman, while the identity of the professors is still kept secret. Lucie Bernardoni (Star Academy 4) will however officiate as a coach.

As a reminder, no elimination will take place during this first evening, which will serve as an introduction to the program, but the participants will indeed reveal their talents during the evening. From this Monday, October 17, 2022, the daily Star Academy resumes on the front page at 5:30 p.m. every day until Friday. This was one of the particularities of the program, which makes it possible to follow the courses of the students staying at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys, but also the daily life of the students. 5:30 p.m., still on the first channel, in order to discover the courses but also the daily life of the students. Following the exams, three candidates will risk elimination: one will be saved by the public, another by the rest of his class. The first elimination will take place on Saturday, October 22.

The Star Academy is back, ten years after its last season, for a completely new 2022 edition. For the occasion, the DNA of the program remains the same, only the cast of teachers and candidates changes. The first bonus is broadcast on October 15, 2022 on TF1, at 9:10 p.m. The daily begins Monday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m., still on the first channel. The final will take place on November 26, 2022.

The promotion of Star Academy 2022 is kept secret until the first bonus, Saturday October 15. In total, there will be 13 candidates, aged around twenty, to take part in the courses given at the château. None of them have appeared on a TV show before. One of them, Enola, learned – like the viewers – that she was selected to participate in the show while she was attending the filming of Dancing with the stars.

The teachers are part of the identity of Star Academy's castle. They are five to give lessons and advice to candidates. One of them is in charge of teaching them theatre, another singing, a third dancing. There is also a sports teacher and a last to work on stage expression. Michaël Goldman, creator of the My Major Compagny label and son of Jean-Jacques Goldman, inherited the role of director of the château. Lucie Bernardoni from Star Ac' 4 is also one of the coaches.

The Star Academy is distinguished from other current television programs by its format, mixing weekly bonuses and daily reality TV. The bonus, at the end of which a candidate is eliminated, is broadcast on Saturday evenings on TF1, from October 15 to November 26, 2022, from 9:10 p.m. The "daily", which allows you to follow the last 24 hours of the candidates (between their lessons, rehearsals and their daily and sentimental life), is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 5.30 p.m. on the first channel. Exclusively for MyTF1 Max subscribers (paying headline streaming and replay platform), it is possible to follow the live stream from the castle, from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday to Friday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to midnight.

The Star Academy has also invited major French and international stars during its various episodes. The 2022 season is no exception as Robbie Williams has been chosen to be the sponsor of this edition. Other international stars, unknown for the moment, will also tread the set of Star Ac'. Among the French singers announced are the names of Juliette Armanet, Kendji Girac, Michel Polnareff, Adé, Mika, Gims, Matt Pokora, Julien Clerc, Amir or Pomme.

Nikos Aliagas is part of the DNA of Star Academy, having presented each of the seasons since the launch of the show on TF1. It is therefore logical that he is back in the role of host of the tele-hook version 2022. He presents the bonuses of Saturday evening live. The second part of the evening is provided by Karima Charni, candidate for Star Academy 4, who has become a radio host. She is responsible for collecting the reactions of the candidates on the bus that takes them back to the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys after each bonus.

We obviously do not yet know the identity of the winner of Star Academy 2022, who will succeed Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy, Elodie Frégé or Grégory Lemarchal. The final will be broadcast on November 26 on the first channel. One of the candidates will emerge victorious from the show and win 100,000 euros, but also the possibility of recording an album with the record company Sony Music Entertainment France.