Star Academy: date, teachers, candidates, guests... What you need to know

STAR AC 2022. The Star Academy returns on October 15, 2022 on TF1. The contours of the program are taking shape with revelations about the guests and the candidates in competition, revealed during a press conference.

[Updated September 27, 2022 5:45 PM] Star Academy Castle will soon be reopening. TF1's cult program returns to TF1 from October 15, 2022, with a first bonus that will present the candidates and teachers for this 2022 season. "The only novelty is the casting", moreover announced proudly Remy Faure, director of stream programs at TF1, at a press conference this Thursday, September 29, 2022. So we're going back to the fundamentals, slightly modernized, and we're starting again for the pleasure of nostalgics and others!

Thirteen students, in their twenties and who have never participated in a TV program before, will tread the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys. "These are people with potential but who also have room for improvement", assured Mathieu Vergne, president of DMSL TV. They will be coached by 5 teachers (theater, singing, dance, sport and scenic expression), who are "not known" to the public but "excellent" in their field. Michaël Goldman will be the director of the school. The faithful of the first seasons will however find Lucie Bernardoni (Star Ac 4) in the role of a coach and Edouard (Star Ac 3) in the orchestra. Jenifer, winner of the first season, should also appear during the program, without her role having yet been clearly defined.

The Star Academy is also guests who will be present to sing with the candidates on the set. The complete list has not been revealed, but the names of Juliette Armanet, Kendji Girac, Michel Polnareff, Adé, Mika, Gims, Matt Pokora, Julien Clerc, Amir or Pomme have been pronounced. The anthem, like the godfather or godmother of this 2022 season, is not yet known and will be revealed in the first bonuses of the season. International stars will also tread the set of TF1, but the chain keeps the surprise of the names.

The Star Academy will also be fed by a daily newspaper, broadcast from Monday to Friday, at 5:30 p.m. on the front page. This will reflect on the highlights of the day between classes, assessments, bonus preparation and life moments. Three contestants will be in danger each week, but one will be saved by the public, and one will be saved by the rest of the promotion. In total, seven bonuses will punctuate Saturday evenings at 9:10 p.m., for a final which must take place on November 26, 2022. As a reminder, the winner of the Star Ac wins 100,000 euros and the possibility of recording an album with the house of Sony Music Entertainment France record.

TF1 has formalized the return of the Star Academy. The date of the first bonus is recorded for October 15, 2022. It will be broadcast on the first channel from 9:10 p.m. From October 17, the daily will be broadcast Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m., always on the front page.

Casting for Star Ac 2022 is complete. Those who wanted to participate in the singing competition and follow in the footsteps of Gregory Lemarchal, Nolwenn Leroy or Elodie Frégé, were able to participate in the castings filmed in Boulogne-Billancourt during the summer of 2022. For the time being, the candidates are not known. , but we know that they will be 13 students to participate in the show from October 15, 2022.

The Star Academy and Nikos Aliagas are inseparable. It is therefore logical that the star presenter of tele-hook will sign his return to the presentation of the TF1 show. He had already presented the first eight seasons. Nikos, however, seems to be the only former to return since "all the cast of teachers should be renewed" if we are to believe the words of a TF1 executive with Le Parisien in March 2022. The casting of teachers is not yet known.

Unlike more traditional tele-hook shows, the Star Ac' mixed the weekly singing competition but also the Big Brother/Loft Story confinement reality show broadcast this time daily to allow fans to follow the students' lessons. but also, sometimes, their amorous rapprochements. This new formula keeps these first fundamentals with a daily broadcast on TF1 at 5.30 p.m. and weekly prime times on Saturdays at 9.10 p.m.

She produced the show but also was the director of Star Academy for several seasons, Alexia Laroche-Joubert does not take care of the 2022 edition but is very "curious" to find it on TF1 as she told us. explained in an interview. "It's like a lover you find again!" However, the director of Adventure Line Productions (Koh-Lanta, Fort Boyard) is aware that taking over this brand is "a bet because times have changed". She cites, for example, the advent of social networks but also the fact that international stars no longer travel, unlike when Star Ac' was broadcast. Alexia Laroche-Joubert, however, is confident in this long-awaited return: "I am reassured to see that one of the people in charge is my former deputy. I tell myself that the organic of what we had put in place will be preserved".

The producer of Koh-Lanta, however, told us that, according to her, the new edition of Star Academy must pay attention to a crucial element these days: social networks. Indeed, it would be absurd for her to lock up future candidates without access to social networks to create their fan base. "I think that there, for Star Ac', it would be a huge mistake. When you perform as an artist, it's also to create a community that will like what you offer. I don't know what they will do but here, for once, I would consider it a mistake not to play with social networks.