Star Academy: date, candidates, teachers... Know everything

STAR ACADEMY 2022. The Star Academy returns to TF1 this Saturday, October 15, 2022. Candidates, teachers, guests, here is everything we know about the return of the cult program.

[Updated Oct 14, 2022 2:48 PM] Star Academy is making a comeback tomorrow. The first bonus of the 2022 season is broadcast on TF1 this Saturday, October 15, 2022. From 9:10 p.m., viewers will be able to find Nikos Aliagas but also discover the identity of the 13 candidates in competition and their teachers. No elimination will take place during this first evening, which will serve as an introduction to the program, but the participants will indeed reveal their talents for singing.

From Monday, October 17, 2022, the daily Star Academy will also resume at 5:30 p.m., still on the first channel, in order to discover the courses but also the daily life of the students. We also know that Robbie Williams has been chosen as the sponsor of this 2022 season and that he will take part in a prime event.

Michaël Goldman, creator of the My Major Company label, has been chosen as director of the Star Academy. In an interview with Le Parisien, the son of Jean-Jacques Goldman explains that it was by attending the casting phases that he decided to embark on the adventure: "helping young people is a family thing , I come from a family that loves taking care of the little ones.

Each week, following the exams seen in the daily newspaper, three candidates from Star Academy will be in danger and risk elimination. One of them will be saved by the public during the prime the following Saturday, another will be saved by the rest of the promotion. Candidates will be eliminated week after week until the final on November 26. As a reminder, the winner of the Star Ac wins 100,000 euros and the possibility of recording an album with the record company Sony Music Entertainment France.

TF1 has formalized the return of the Star Academy. The date of the first bonus is recorded for October 15, 2022. It will be broadcast on the first channel from 9:10 p.m. From October 17, the daily will be broadcast Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m., always on the front page.

Thirteen students, in their twenties and who have never participated in a TV program before, will tread the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys. "These are people with potential but who also have room for improvement", assured Mathieu Vergne, president of DMSL TV. For the time being, the candidates are not known, but we know that they will be 13 students to participate in the show from October 15, 2022.

The candidates are coached by 5 teachers (theater, singing, dance, sport and scenic expression), who are "not known" to the public but "excellent" in their field, detailed Mathieu Vergne, president of DMSL TV, in a conference of hurry. Michaël Goldman will be the director of the school. The faithful of the first seasons will however find Lucie Bernardoni (Star Academy 4) in the role of a coach and Edouard (Star Academy 3) in the orchestra.

The Star Academy is also guests who will be present to sing with the candidates on the set. The complete list has not been revealed, but the names of Juliette Armanet, Kendji Girac, Michel Polnareff, Adé, Mika, Gims, Matt Pokora, Julien Clerc, Amir or Pomme were announced at a press conference. We also learned that Robbie William is the godfather of this 2022 season. Other international stars should tread the set of TF1, but the channel keeps the surprise of the names.

The Star Academy and Nikos Aliagas are inseparable. It is therefore logical that the star presenter of tele-hook will sign his return to the presentation of the TF1 show. He had already presented the first eight seasons. He will be accompanied by Karima Charni, candidate for Star Academy 4 who has become a radio host. She is responsible for hosting the second part of the evening and collecting the reactions of the candidates on the bus that takes them back to the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys after the prime.

The Star Academy returns to its old format in 2022. A bonus will be broadcast every Saturday evening on TF1, from October 15 to November 26, 2022, from 9:10 p.m. At the end of the latter (with the exception of the first presentation bonus), a candidate will be eliminated. From Monday to Friday, at 5:30 p.m., the program will also be broadcast thanks to what are called "daily". The objective: to discover the experience of the candidates at the castle during the last 24 hours. Viewers will thus be able to follow the students' lessons but also their daily lives, and even, sometimes, their romantic connections.