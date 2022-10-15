Star Academy 2022: Anisha the favorite, Louis the hypersensitive, Julien the clown... All the candidates

STAR ACADEMY 2022. Star Academy made its big comeback on TF1 this Saturday, October 15, with the broadcast of the first bonus of the new event season. Léa, Stanislas, Amisse, Paola, Louis, Ahcène, Carla, Chris, Énola... Meet the 2022 candidates, but also their teachers.

The Star Academy is distinguished from other current television programs by its format, mixing weekly bonuses and daily confinement reality TV. The bonus, at the end of which a candidate is eliminated, is broadcast on Saturday evenings on TF1, from October 15 to November 26, 2022, from 9:10 p.m. The "daily", which allows you to follow the last 24 hours of the candidates (between their lessons, rehearsals and their daily and sentimental life), is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 5.30 p.m. on the first channel. Exclusively for MyTF1 Max subscribers (paying headline streaming and replay platform), it is possible to follow the live stream from the castle, from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday to Friday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to midnight.

The teachers are part of the identity of Star Academy's castle. They are five to give lessons and advice to candidates. One of them is in charge of teaching them theatre, another singing, a third dancing. There is also a sports teacher and a last to work on stage expression. Michaël Goldman, creator of the My Major Compagny label and son of Jean-Jacques Goldman, inherited the role of director of the château. Lucie Bernardoni from Star Ac' 4 is also one of the coaches.

The Star Academy has also invited major French and international stars during its various episodes. The 2022 season is no exception as Robbie Williams has been chosen to be the sponsor of this edition. Other international stars, unknown for the moment, will also tread the set of Star Ac'. Among the French singers announced are the names of Juliette Armanet, Kendji Girac, Michel Polnareff, Adé, Mika, Gims, Matt Pokora, Julien Clerc, Amir or Pomme.

Nikos Aliagas is part of the DNA of Star Academy, having presented each of the seasons since the launch of the show on TF1. It is therefore logical that he is back in the role of host of the tele-hook version 2022. He presents the bonuses of Saturday evening live. The second part of the evening is provided by Karima Charni, candidate for Star Academy 4, who has become a radio host. She is responsible for collecting the reactions of the candidates on the bus that takes them back to the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys after each bonus.

We obviously do not yet know the identity of the winner of Star Academy 2022, who will succeed Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy, Elodie Frégé or Grégory Lemarchal. The final will be broadcast on November 26 on the first channel. One of the candidates will emerge victorious from the show and win 100,000 euros, but also the possibility of recording an album with the record company Sony Music Entertainment France.