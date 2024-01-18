Stanislas school targeted by new investigation, sexist and homophobic insults reported

Placed in the spotlight since the controversy created by Amélie Oudéa-Castéra who sends her children to school there, the Stanislas private high school is the target of an investigation which accuses it of sexist and homophobic “absurdities”.

The juvenile prosecutor's office announced this Friday, January 19, that an investigation is underway into sexist and homophobic insults in the Stanislas private establishment. The investigation echoes the revelations of a report unveiled by the independent site Médiapart and submitted to the Ministry of Education on August 1, 2023 without ever having been made public. Over the course of the 30 pages of this report carried out as part of an administrative investigation, we learn of the sexist and homophobic "abuses" which exist within this private and renowned establishment in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. On the set of France 2, Wednesday January 17, the minister defended the school where her children attend by declaring: “This report does not reveal any fact of homophobia, nor any case of harassment”.

However, the prosecution took up the subject after the report, on October 19, 2023, from the General Inspectorate of National Education, Sport and Research "under article 40 of the code of criminal procedure, which obliges civil servants to report any crime or misdemeanor brought to their attention", explains Le Monde, then entrusted it to the police stations of the 5th and 6th arrondissement. Furthermore, the public prosecutor's office confirmed, this Friday, having received a new report from Céline Malisé, regional councilor for Ile-de-France, "on a teaching framework within the Stanislas establishment which does not appear to comply with to the provisions relating in particular to the teaching of sexuality of the education code".

The private establishment under contract welcomes some 3,500 students from nursery to preparatory classes had been at the heart of a controversy. It has been at the heart of a controversy since the Minister of National Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, tried to justify the choice of this establishment for her children.