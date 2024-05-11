Stade Toulousain – Stade Français: Mola makes a daring choice

At the end of the 23rd day of Top 14, this Sunday, May 12, Paris, leader of the championship, travels to Toulouse, its runner-up in the ranking. A shock in perspective.

The race for the star is, for the moment, closed and the daily Top 14 is back. Winner of Harlequins and qualified for the final of the Champions Cup, Stade Toulousain must switch to this meeting against Stade Français Paris. A clash between the championship leader and his second.

In full defense of its title of champion of France, Toulouse, via its coach Ugo Mola, has nevertheless decided to reshuffle its squad in view of the continental final against Leinster, on May 25, in London. Thus, in order to generate freshness, elements were exempted from this match (Costes) and others will start on the bench like the internationals Dupont, Cros, Mauvaka or even Meafou.

Opposite, the Stade Français Paris moves into the pink city without any complexes. Sekou Macalou's teammates are almost guaranteed to participate in the final phase thanks to a superb away record (24 points collected from six wins in particular). They come with the objective of benchmarking themselves against one of the best cars in the championship.

As part of this 23rd day of the championship, the Top 14 offers a Stade Toulousain – Stade Français Paris shock. This game will kick off at 9:05 p.m.

As is the case for all Top 14 matches, you will have one and only choice to see this Stade Toulousain - Stade Français Paris. Canal is the broadcaster of Classico.

To follow Stade Toulousain - Stade Français Paris in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to MyCanal which will allow you to join Canal.