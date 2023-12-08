Stade Toulousain - Cardiff: TV channel, time, lines... Information from Toulouse's first match in the Champions Cup

Stade Toulousain hosts Cardiff this Saturday December 9 for the first day of Group 2 of the Champions Cup.

In difficulty in the Championship, Stade Toulousain hopes to reassure itself in the Champions Cup with the reception of Cardiff on the first day of group 2. Ugo Mola's men remain on a severe setback in the Classico against Stade Français last weekend (12-27). The Stadistes have good memories of their opponent of the day since they had gleaned their first European title against the Welsh in 1996.

Precisely, the Welsh, for their part, had a difficult start to the URC season with two wins, a draw and four defeats. Cardiff are Wales' only representatives in this Champions Cup and would like, at least, to repeat last year's run when they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

The match between Stade Toulousain and Cardiff will start at 4:15 p.m. this Saturday. It will take place at the Ernest Wallon stadium in Toulouse.

Two channels will broadcast this Stade Toulousain - Cardiff. France 2 and Bein Sports 1 will broadcast this Champions Cup match.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this Stade Toulousain - Cardiff. France.TV and MyCanal will broadcast the match on their respective platforms.

The two compositions were unveiled this Friday. Antoine Dupont regains his starting place at scrum half in place of Paul Graou. Also note the first of the Scot Blair Kinghorn at the back. The Stadistes starting XV: Kinghorn - Lebel, Barassi, Ahki, Retière - (o) Ramos, (m) Dupont - Jelonch, Rouman, Flament - Meafou, Arnold, Aldegheri, Mauvaka, Baille.

The Welsh will have, in their ranks, the second highest scorer of the URC Tinus De Beer at fly-half. Cardiff XV: Beetham - Adams, Halaholo, Thomas, Grady - (o) De Beer, (m) Williams - Martin, De la Rua, Lewis-Hughes - Williams, Thorton, Assiratti, Daniel, Carré.

On sports betting sites, the Toulouse residents are the big favorites in this duel with Cardiff as on Parionssport where they are at 1.01, the draw is at 35 and the Welsh victory is at 12. On Unibet, the Stadistes are also at 1.01, draw is 70 and Cardiff win is 10.50.