Stade Français - Stade Toulousain: lineups, predictions... all the Classico information

At the end of the 9th day of Top 14, this Sunday, Stade Toulousain, reigning French champion, travels to Stade Français Paris.

Despite the years, a Classico remains a Classico. A flagship poster from the turn of the century, this Stade Français Paris – Stade Toulousain still smells of gunpowder. In the standings, both teams are in the qualifying places for the final phases.

This week has been difficult for Stade Français Paris. The capital club remains on two consecutive losses against Racing 92 (9-13) and Section Paloise (30-6). The post-match against Pau was marked by a night out and an altercation between a Parisian player and a member of the Pau management. This Stade Français Paris – Toulouse is thus marked with the red alert seal.

On the Stade Toulousain side, we will want to undermine the black beast. The Dupont gang has not won against their evening host since January 10, 2021 (48-24). An eternity considering the rank held by the Haut-Garonnais.

Kick-off will be at 9:05 p.m.

As is the case for all Top 14 posters, you will have one and only choice to follow the Stade Français - Stade Toulousain meeting. You will have to tune into Canal.

To follow Stade Français - Stade Toulousain streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a digital subscription to MyCanal.