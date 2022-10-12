Sporting Portugal - OM: schedule, probable line-ups... Match info

SPORTING PORTUGAL - OM. Find out all the information from this match of the fourth day of Group D of the Champions League between the Lisboètes and the Marseillais.

Sporting Portugal is still in the lead in this group D of the Champions League but has a less comfortable lead over its pursuers due to the setback against OM last week at the Vélodrome (1-4). In the league, this weekend, the Portuguese won on the lawn of Santa Clara (2-1) and continue to try to make up for the delay taken at the start of the exercise. "OM had problems with our players, especially in individual marking. Marcus Edwards was hurting OM. All the facts of the game were against us, it happens. [...] eleven against eleven, the match would have been different. We can beat OM in the return," assured Ruben Amorim after the heavy defeat in the first leg.

For OM, the Champions League campaign is completely relaunched after their victory against Sporting Portugal last week (4-1). The Olympians had started this 2022/2023 edition with two losses against Tottenham and Frankfurt. Paradoxically, this great Marseille victory contrasted a few days later with the first defeat of the season in the league for Tudor's men against Ajaccio, last in the league (1-2). "After a match like that, I don't want to talk about individualities. I think we had a very serious collective match. We had the strength after the conceded goal to react and attack hard as we had planned. The red card made the rest of the game easier for us, but I must congratulate my team, who gave a very serious performance", rejoiced Igor Tudor after the victory of the match against Sporting last week.

The Sporting Portugal - OM match will start at 9 p.m. It will take place at the Estadio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Sporting Portugal-OM will be broadcast on Canal. He will be refereed by Spaniard Alejandro Hernandez.

The only streaming broadcast to watch this Sporting Portugal - OM will be on the Canal platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to be able to watch the match.

Ruben Amorim should be able to count on two important returns in this group for this Sporting Portugal - OM. Indeed, the Portuguese technician will have at his disposal Pedro Porro and Jovane Cabral. On the other hand, the starting goalkeeper Adan is suspended after his red card received last week at the Vélodrome and Daniel Bragança and Luis Neto should be forfeited. Here is the likely XI for Lisbon: Israel - Reis, Inacio, St.Juste - Porro, Ugarte, Alexandropoulos, Santos - Paulinho, Edwards, Trincao.

Opposite Igor Tudor could recover Mattéo Guendouzi and Jonathan Clauss for this meeting and should therefore be able to count on a full group. Here is the probable Olympian XI: Lopez - Mbemba, Bailly, Balerdi - Clauss, Guendouzi, Veretout, Tavares - Under, Harit - Sanchez.

On the sports betting site side, Sporting Portugal is the favorite against OM. On Parionssport, the Portuguese are at 2.20, the draw is at 3.65 and the Olympian victory at 3.05. On Winamax, Sporting is at 2.25, the draw is at 3.60 and the victory for OM at 3.