Sporting - OM: winner in Portugal, Marseille believes in qualification, the video summary

SPORTING PORTUGAL - OM. By winning on the lawn of Sporting this Wednesday, October 12, OM have definitively relaunched themselves in the race for qualification.

OM won against Sporting Portugal (2-0) and completely reversed the trend of this group D. In a first period which almost resembled the one that took place a week ago at the Vélodrome, the Olympians are quickly found at 11 against 10 after the exclusion of Esgaio. Dominating during the first quarter of an hour, the Tudor players confirmed this territorial domination with a penalty obtained by Harit which forced Esgaio to commit a fault and receive his second yellow. Matteo Guendouzi is responsible for transforming this shot on goal with the help of the post while Franco Israel had dived on the right side (20th). 10 minutes later the Olympians managed to make the break thanks to Alexis Sanchez perfectly served by Harit (30th), untenable for the entire game. In the second period, even if the first thrill was for the Marseillais, the situation worsened for the players of Ruben Amorim. Indeed, after a fault by Pedro Gonçalves, the Portuguese winger is warned and complains about receiving his first yellow. A gesture which was not appreciated by the referee of the meeting who decides to give a second warning to the Sporting player who will find himself at 9. In a very calm end of the match where the intensity had fallen, Marsa was all close to scoring against his camp but the post pushed back his failed clearance (85th). In the end, the Olympians won with the same result as at half-time and moved up to second place in Group D of the Champions League, a short distance from Tottenham, leader.