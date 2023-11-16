Sony is selling off the PS5 for the launch of Black Week!

Sony didn't wait to release a large number of promotions on the PlayStation 5 and its accessories this November 17, the kickoff of Black Week. Several merchants offer the console for less than 430 euros.

Still considered the queen of next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 is no longer a distant dream for gamers. The shortage that followed its release in France in November 2020 has finally ended at the start of the year and everyone can now get their hands on the fifth opus of the most popular game console. you haven't done it yet, now is the time! On November 17, the start of Black Week, Sony is being very aggressive by offering many unmissable offers on its PS5, games and accessories. Among these, its exceptional promotion on the PS5 Standard Edition sold alone at an unprecedented price!

Usually priced at 549 euros (compared to 499 euros when it was released), the console is available on several online sites at the exceptional price of 429 euros this Friday morning! Available at this price from several merchants (Amazon, Cdiscount, Carrefour, Leclerc...), the PS5, sold with a DualSense controller, should sell out at high speed. So don't delay, at the risk of missing out on an opportunity Golden.