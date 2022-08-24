Sonic Frontiers: finally a release date for the blue hedgehog

After having worried Internet users for a long time with its rather... particular style, Sonic Frontiers revealed itself in a better light during Gamescom 2022. As a bonus, it offered us its release date.

[Updated August 24, 2022 at 11:16 a.m.] After showing up several times at the start of the summer and raising quite a few questions from the press and fans, Sonic Frontiers has given us a brand new trailer for story at Gamescom 2022. The all-new blue hedgehog open-world game showed itself under much better auspices through explosive gameplay sequences, while offering us to discover its release date. And there is no denying it, this UFO in the blue hedgehog license always arouses the curiosity of the crowds, offering us a story with epic tendencies, a fairly dynamic gameplay and above all a lot of speed. We sum it all up for you.

Although the veil has not yet been fully lifted on the exact nature of the experience that Sonic Frontiers will be, SEGA has revealed some details about this all-new kind of adventure: "An unprecedented epic, accelerate towards new heights and experience the thrill of open-world, high-speed freedom. Battle powerful enemies on the Starfall Islands, speeding through dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, and barren deserts." In short, Sonic Frontiers will offer us an experience based on exploration, combat, and some puzzles and will integrate open-world features. Finally not quite since it is rather mentioned "open-zones" on the official site of the game.

In any case, the gameplay images released by IGN as well as those that followed at Sonic Central and then at Gamescom 2022 gave us a good overview of what awaits Sonic in this new adventure. A gameplay based on speed, allowing our hero to cross huge areas populated by enemies, bosses, and stuffed with puzzles. We can welcome SEGA's idea of ​​providing us with an original game, while adapting to video game standards in 2022.

Although the images shown at Gamescom 2022 reassured us, it was therefore on social networks that Frontiers made the most noise. Many netizens and fans have noted major issues with the gameplay footage shown by IGN and Sonic Central a few months ago, and with good reason. The images provided show major graphics and performance issues. Despite a relatively unimpressive universe (for the 2022 technique), we can clearly see big framerate drops and ubiquitous clipping in the game. We can also note the lack of personality of the open world of Sonic Frontiers which, if it assumes its inspiration from Breath of The Wild, certainly does not share its charm. The few combat sequences raise the bar slightly, but the concerns of Internet users seem justified for the moment. It remains to be seen whether SEGA will correct all this before the release.

This was the main topic of Sonic Frontiers' appearance at Gamescom 2022, the game will be released on all platforms on November 8th, including last-gen consoles. We will therefore find the blue hedgehog on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC.