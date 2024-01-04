Son - Rublev: time, TV channel... How to follow the shock?

Arthur Fils plays his quarter-final in Hong Kong against the world number 5 for a promising shock.

A convincing start to the year for Arthur Fils. After his season full of promise in 2023, the Frenchman wants to continue his progress this season and get closer to the best players on the planet. For his return, the Frenchman decided to take part in the Hong Kong tournament a few days before the Australian Open. After a sluggish victory in three sets against the Croatian Gojo, the Frenchman won a big battle against the Swiss Husler to offer himself a gala quarter-final against the Russian and world number 5, Andrey Rublev.

This highly anticipated duel should allow us to see the level of preparation Arthur Fils is at against one of the best players on the circuit. "We all know him, Andrey has a very big shot, he's a great champion who is not 5th in the world for nothing. It's going to be a big challenge. I like playing this type of match, with a lot of players. "energy and a good atmosphere" explained the Frenchman to the press.

The quarter-final of the Hong Kong ATP tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. French time

The meeting will be broadcast on Eurosport 360.