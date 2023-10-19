Some people put aluminum foil behind their radiators and the result proves them right

Putting aluminum foil behind your radiators can be very useful this winter.

Winter is fast approaching, and with it, the cold is gradually invading our homes and apartments. It's starting to be time to turn on the heating, a move dreaded by many with rising gas and electricity prices since it can result in astronomical electricity bills. How can we reduce these costs a little and gain comfort? There are many small actions but one of them can increase the efficiency of your radiators.

To help you reduce heat loss in your interior, you do not necessarily need sophisticated equipment but simply optimize the heat flow emitted by your radiators. According to experts, 50% of the heat emitted by your radiators is thus directed towards the wall and not into the room you wish to heat. A real waste...

This problem can be easily avoided by heating a room more efficiently. To do this, simply use a reflective insulating sheet such as aluminum foil, or even a survival blanket, and place it behind the radiator. This will result in greater reflection of heat which will be better diffused in the room instead of being lost against the wall, especially if it is an exterior wall.

What do you need ? Cardboard, aluminum foil, a stapler, and that's it! Here is the instructions:

And there you have it, for less than 5 euros, you have created a real heat reflector. It will increase the efficiency of your heating, and you will gain comfort while reducing (a little) your bill. If you are not a handyman, large DIY stores sell thermal insulating films with aluminum bubbles. This solution is more expensive, between 20 and 50 euros depending on the number of radiators to be insulated, but the films are ready to be installed. These films are designed to be installed easily, ensuring you have a more energy-efficient winter. The only exception: if your walls are particularly humid, continue heating them as normal.