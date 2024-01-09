Some people have the “happiness gene”, this test now allows us to find out

A new genetic test developed in the United Kingdom allows us to find out who has the "happiness gene".

If happiness is a subjective notion whose definition depends on each individual, it is nevertheless admitted that everyone is looking for it. The search for happiness has also become a business for some. In recent years, coaches and books on personal development have experienced unprecedented growth. More generally, the search for emotional stability and balance between the different spheres of life (work, social relationships and private life) is a goal towards which to move.

"Happiness" has become something of a booming industry, but it could be that genetics also have a role to play in one's ability to be happy. A new test has appeared in the United Kingdom, one that can determine whether you have the “happiness gene”. In an article published by the British daily Inews, specialist Avinash Narayanan, head of a large company offering genome tests, explains that happiness "is not only a data linked to behavior but also depends on psychology and neuroscience."

This new test from London Medical Laboratory assesses the genetic profile of DNA at a cost of £300. This test not only provides information on genetic makeup or the effects of certain medications, but assesses the predisposition to be receptive to what scientists call "eudaimonism." Translated from the English "eudaimonia", itself taken from Greek, this concept refers to an individual's state of "lasting" happiness. Avinash Narayanan specifies that the state of "sustainable" happiness depends greatly on the general satisfaction of one's own life and in reality this feeling of satisfaction itself depends, to a certain extent, on genetics.

The test focuses in particular on the CNR1 gene, linked to a certain extent to the release of dopamine, a brain hormone providing a feeling of well-being. Dr. Narayan says that certain versions of this gene are associated with the processing of positive emotions. Based on a simple saliva sample taken at home, the test also makes it possible to evaluate the body's reactions to serotonin, another brain hormone regularly called the "happiness hormone" for its regulatory effects on morale. A regular level of serotonin testifies to a feeling of “lasting” happiness, as recalled by the British daily. The concept of “lasting” happiness is distinguished from that of so-called “ephemeral” happiness. The latter manifests itself in specific moments such as family events, a salary increase or even during a walk by the sea.

A test which does not however convince the entire scientific community. In its article, Inews also gives the floor to James Ware, professor of cardiovascular medicine and genomics at Imperial College London, who specifies that “common genetic variants like these generally have minimal effects.” The information provided by genetic tests should therefore be considered with caution, especially that posted online which is not always based on valid scientific data, as the professor points out.