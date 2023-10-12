Some motorists put sandwich bread in their car, here's why they feel better about driving

Sliced ​​bread has unsuspected benefits.

Scents in a car can be very annoying and opening the windows is not always enough to get rid of the smell of tobacco, food or even perspiration. Without forgetting that of pets, such as dogs and cats, which, like cigarette smoke, becomes embedded in the fabrics of seats and benches. For both the driver and passengers, these smelly fumes can make journeys very unpleasant. Fortunately, there are many solutions to get rid of it, the most used by motorists being the purchase of these small scented decorations to hang on the interior rearview mirror. These items are sometimes expensive and the smell can quickly become overpowering.

But there are other ways to get rid of bad odors in the car. Among these, one is very little known and yet very effective. To test it, you only need to use two products. The first may be surprising because it is a food usually served for breakfast or used when making sandwiches. We are talking about sandwich bread, but this time it will not end up in the bottom of a stomach. The second product is less surprising because it is much better known for its cleaning properties. This is white vinegar which, like bleach, is an excellent disinfectant thanks to its antibacterial properties.

How do these two products help get rid of bad odors in a car cabin? All you have to do is soak a slice of sandwich bread in white vinegar then place it on a plate which you will leave inside the vehicle for an entire night. White vinegar is a powerful deodorizer which in a few hours will cover all foul odors. You will find fresh air the next morning when you get into your car – even if the smell of vinegar may linger for a while – thanks to this simple technique and developed in just a few seconds.

You can also use this tip to get rid of bad odors from the trunk of your car, and more generally from all closed places subject to unpleasant odors. Like a household trash can for example...