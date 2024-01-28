Social leasing: more and more models offered, how to benefit from them?

Since January 1, 2024, electric car rentals from 40 euros per month have been offered by many manufacturers. Find all the practical information on social leasing.

This was one of Emmanuel Macron's campaign promises for his re-election in 2022, the social leasing system was officially launched on Thursday December 14, 2023. These are electric cars "at 100 euros per month" ( excluding insurance) which have been intended for the most modest households since January 1, 2024. According to the government, 4 to 5 million French people meet the eligibility criteria. For the launch of the system, 20 to 25,000 electric vehicles were initially planned to be rented out in the first year, but it is very likely that this figure will be significantly exceeded as demand is strong. Here is everything you need to know about this leasing at 100 euros per month.

The offer is a leasing, i.e. rental of the vehicle with a fixed amount to be paid each month. To define who can benefit from social leasing, the government has defined several criteria. To be eligible, you must already be domiciled in France. The tax household must have a tax income per unit of less than 15,400 euros. You must justify the use of your vehicle to go to your place of work and that it is at least 15 kilometers from your home. Finally, this system is reserved for workers who drive more than 8,000 kilometers per year by car as part of their professional activity. Please note that in a household, if both adults meet the eligibility criteria, each will be able to apply for leasing at 100 euros.

Around ten car models, mainly French or European, were initially offered for social leasing. Prices are on average 100 euros per month, but can vary depending on the model, some cost around forty euros - this is the case for the Twingo E-Tech -, while others, a little more upscale and family, go up to 150 euros per month. It is important to remember that these prices do not include insurance or maintenance costs. The government has also clarified that leasing at 100 euros per month would not be subject to the payment of an initial contribution via a significantly increased first rent as current LOA or LLD contracts do.

This first rent will be covered by the State. The customer can optionally choose to benefit from a rental with purchase option allowing them to acquire the vehicle at the end of the rental period, or not. Some manufacturers very quickly communicated on the models allocated to the device. The Renault Twingo E-Tech and Megane E-Tech, the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, the Citroën ë-C3 and ë-C4, the Fiat 500, the electric Opel Corsa and Mokka and the Jeep Avenger were the first models car to be included in the catalog. Other brands followed, such as Volkswagen or Hyundai.

It was the President of the Republic himself who, via a video broadcast on social networks, indicated the name of the site on which beneficiaries of social leasing can order a car. All the details of the system are indicated on the platform mon-leasing-electrique.gouv.fr open on December 14, 2023. Households eligible for social leasing can order a car on the sites of rental companies approved by the State since January 1 2024.