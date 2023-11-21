Snow will fall in all these departments this week

Even if the rain stops in the territory, other disturbances are expected this week: snow is arriving in France and probably even in the plains!

In recent weeks, France and in particular certain departments have been strongly affected by very intense rainy episodes, sometimes causing significant flooding. Even if rain and wind have ruled the weather in recent weeks in France and particularly in the north-east and south-west, the temperatures have been mild. A trend which should soon be reversed with the imminent arrival of a winter weather episode.

Météo France announces the arrival, a little early, of a much less rainy but much cooler sequence, with temperatures below seasonal norms. A change caused by pressures from the Atlantic which will push back the depressions and the rain which have been hitting the country for several weeks. After the rain has passed, it is now the snow's turn to appear.

Tuesday, November 21, snow arrives on all mountain ranges in the country. The Pyrenees got the ball rolling with snowfall from 1200-1300 meters above sea level but which remains quite weak, according to Météo France. Snow is also expected in the south-east, particularly around Chamonix, on the heights of the Isère Valley and in the Hautes-Alpes, towards the town of Briançon, in the middle of the week. 30 to 50 centimeters of snow should be reached in Savoie.

From Wednesday, the cold will spread across the territory, especially in the large eastern half of France and in the Pyrenees. Temperatures between 6°C and 11°C are expected, 2° to 3° below normal.

Frost will also make its first appearance of the season from Thursday, November 23. These morning frosts are expected especially in eastern France. A region which should also expect to see snow fall this Friday, but this time at low altitude.

MétéoConsult specifies that “a disturbance from a depression centered on Scandinavia will descend towards the center of Europe, accompanied by cold air. France will be affected with rain in the east and showers in the west. It will be quite mild in the morning, but at the end of the afternoon, the cooling is expected to be brutal. In the evening and the following night, a risk of snow is expected at low altitude in the east.

Alsace, Vosges, Haute-Marne and Franche-Comté are among the departments affected by the cold coming straight from northern Europe, with negative temperatures. Auvergne should also expect very low temperatures, around zero.