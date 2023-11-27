Snow, rain, strong winds... Big disruptions in these departments this weekend

A new depression arrives in France in the middle of the week, bringing with it wind, rain and even snow.

New disruptions are coming to France from this Thursday, November 28. In addition to wind, snow and rain, temperatures will also be dropping for this first week of winter. Météo France indicates that temperatures could reach 1°C in the North, particularly in Lille, or 3°C below seasonal norms. Likewise in Paris, temperatures should be around 2°C this Thursday.

The depression will arrive on Wednesday on the Atlantic coasts. It should bring with it strong winds to these coasts but not only that, according to La Chaîne Météo. The heights of the Massif Central and Aquitaine will also be affected from Thursday, followed by the Mediterranean from Friday.

With this depression, the reliefs must expect the arrival of rain. The Auvergne reliefs should receive the equivalent of a week of precipitation from Thursday (50-80 mm). The Northern Alps and Jura will be hit even harder with precipitation of up to 120 mm, also from Thursday. At low altitude, where the level of rivers is already very high, the risk of flooding is quite significant, as indicated by La Chaîne Météo.

The North of France and particularly the North-East are affected by potential snowfall. Météo France has already placed a yellow snow and ice alert on part of the North-East, from Marne to Bas-Rhin from this Wednesday, November 29. Certain central regions, an axis from Creuse to Tarn, are also affected by this yellow vigilance. On Thursday, the rise of mild air from Gascony will meet the cooler air present in the north of the country.

For the Val-de-Loire and the north-east of the Paris Basin, the presence of snow depends on the air temperature which will be influenced by currents either from the north-east, more favorable to falls or from the north which are much less.

Although it is still a little early to determine the departments directly affected by these snowfalls in the plains, it is certain that snow will fall at low altitude in the eastern reliefs on Thursday. According to Météo France, Normandy is also one of the regions concerned, especially the cities of Rouen and Evreux with falls expected on Thursday evening.

In the east, La Chaîne Météo forecasts snowfall from Wednesday, November 29 in the morning in Charleville-Mézières and in the north of Meurthe-et-Moselle. Still in the east, Aube, Haute-Marne but also Vosges and Alsace are affected by snowfall from Thursday morning, as is the city of Dijon. Friday afternoon, the Doubs department to the east should also see snow fall. Just like Savoie, further south, in the evening.