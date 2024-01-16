Snow and ice: Snowfall is intensifying in northern France

This Wednesday, January 17, the north of France, from Brittany to Alsace, is on orange alert for rain and flooding in the west and for snow and ice in the east according to Météo France.

For this Wednesday afternoon, La Chaîne Météo announces snow "north of an approximate line going from Abbeville to Cambrai." with 2 to 5 cm of snow on the ground. As the day progresses, snow is also expected to fall in “all regions north of a line running from Le Havre and Rouen to Saint-Quentin and Charleville-Mézières.” In the evening the snow should continue its route further south and linger "between Haute-Normandie, Picardy and the Ardennes before gaining ground" towards Basse-Normandie, Ile-de-France and the north of Champagne where the soils will begin to whiten at the end of the evening." During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, snow should fall "from Normandy to the Grand Est via Picardy and Ile-de-France". If on average between 2 and 3 cm of snow should fall in the regions concerned, La Chaîne Météo details the expected snow accumulations with: "1 to 5 cm in the far north, the Normandy coasts and the north of the Island -de-France, 5-10 cm in the interior of Lower Normandy, up to the hills of Artois and 10-15 cm, locally 20 cm from the interior of Upper Normandy to the Ardennes.

On the Brittany side, which is on orange alert for rain and flooding, precipitation will mainly take the form of heavy rain. This rainy precipitation is expected to last until Thursday. The Weather Channel indicates that precipitation accumulations could reach "20 to 30 mm of water in Brittany, up to 90 mm in 24 hours in Morbihan. The site adds that the expected level corresponds to "3 weeks to 1 month of precipitation on Morbihan.