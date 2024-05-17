SNCF strike on May 21: what to expect for the “black day” announced in Ile-de-France?

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games approach, SNCF agents are asking for better recognition of their work, which should intensify during the sports competition. To put pressure on the government, unions are calling a strike on Tuesday May 21.

SNCF agents have promised a “black day” on Tuesday May 21. The Sud-Rail and CGT-Cheminot unions are calling for a day of mobilization and warning that the strike will have a significant impact on traffic in Île-de-France.

The Transilien SNCF Voyageurs network, which notably manages all suburban trains, RER C, D and E, as well as part of RER A and B, will be mainly affected by this social movement. “Traffic will be significantly disrupted,” the company has already indicated on Thursday on the Transilien website, inviting users to avoid their trips “to the extent possible”.

More detailed forecasts will be communicated on Sunday at 5 p.m. so that passengers can anticipate their transport according to their obligations.

At least 90% of RER D and Transilien line R drivers are expected to be on strike on Tuesday, according to Fabien Villedieu, Sud-Rail federal secretary, who explains that the objective of this strike movement is to put pressure on the direction ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. “We found that the negotiation was dragging a little and we wanted to provoke things,” he explained.

The unions are demanding, among other things, an increase in the bonus planned for the Olympics. In particular, the fact that in August, many employees would not be able to go on vacation due to a significant workload, with 4,500 additional trains.