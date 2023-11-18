SMS will disappear: Google and Apple have agreed to replace them

From 2024, SMS will be replaced by a new system that will work on both Google and Apple phones. And it will replace WhatsApp too!

You're probably familiar with SMS, those little text messages you send from your phone. They have been there for a very long time and haven't changed much. They have plenty of flaws: malfunctions in group conversations, lack of acknowledgments and typing indicators and limitations in the quality of photos or videos that can be sent. And this is why many people prefer to use WhatsApp.

But Apple and Google have a plan to replace SMS with something much better. They're going to use a new technology called RCS, which stands for "Rich Communication Services." It's like an improved version of SMS. With RCS you will be able to do things that normal SMS cannot. Imagine sending high-quality photos and videos, knowing when someone reads your message, and even seeing if they're writing a reply. It's a bit like what you can already do in WhatsApp, but it will work directly from your normal messages app, no matter if you're using an iPhone or Android phone. And above all you will no longer need to use WhatsApp and agree to transmit your data to Facebook.

Apple, which has its own messaging system called iMessage, says they're going to continue using it, but they're going to add RCS alongside it. This means that if you have an iPhone, you'll still be able to use iMessage with other people who have iPhones, but you'll also have this new and improved way to text with friends who have Android phones. Google, which is behind RCS, says it's a big step forward in making messages better for everyone, no matter what type of phone they're using.

One important thing to know is that while RCS is much better than SMS, it needs to become even more secure. Message security is like putting a padlock on your text messages so no one else can read them. Apple says they want to help make RCS even more secure. Messaging between iPhones and other phones is going to become a lot more fun and easier. It's a bit like Apple and Google building a cool bridge between their islands of phones, making it easier for everyone to reach each other. And all of this is set to start happening in 2024, so keep your eyes peeled for the exciting changes that are coming!