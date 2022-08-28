Smart bison: traffic jams Sunday, August 28, 2022! The forecasts...

SMART ONE. For this last weekend back from the summer holidays, Bison Futé sees yellow on most of the territory on Sunday August 28, 2022. We take stock of the forecasts on the roads.

[Updated August 28, 2022 at 11:21 a.m.] When the end of summer comes, on the beach, then you have to leave yourself... and go home! This weekend is the last of the great returns to the roads. Yet Bison Futé is rather optimistic for the days of Sunday and Monday. On Sunday August 28, traffic will be particularly calm in the direction of departures. Indeed, Bison Futé sees "green" throughout the metropolitan territory. In the direction of returns, you will have to take your troubles patiently in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region where traffic will be "very difficult" (red). Throughout the rest of the metropolitan territory, traffic will be more fluid but "difficult" traffic is still announced.

Monday August 29, 2022, traffic will be more complicated than the day before throughout the metropolitan territory. In the direction of departures, traffic will be "difficult" (yellow) on the Mediterranean arc and "green" in the rest of France. On the other hand, in the direction of returns, Bison Futé sees "yellow" on French roads. It will be necessary to remain particularly careful in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and in Île-de-France, classified "red".

Sunday August 28 is classified orange and red in the direction of returns. Traffic will be very difficult in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, especially on the A7 and A8 motorways. Here are the axes to avoid, in the direction of returns, according to Bison Futé:

To simplify your life on the roads, Bison futé gives you advice on how to avoid particularly congested roads on Monday August 29, 2022. Thus, in the direction of departures:

In the direction of returns: