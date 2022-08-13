Smart Bison: Saturday Classified Red Before August 15, Forecast

SMART ONE. Bison smart announces a red day on the roads of France, Saturday August 13, with several traffic jams. On Sunday, traffic will be difficult in the southeast. Find forecasts and traffic information.

[Updated August 13, 4:03 p.m.] On Saturday, August 13, 2022, a peak of 960 km of traffic jams was recorded by Bison futé around 12:30 p.m. The weekend of August 15 is usually busy on the roads, but especially this year, since with the bank holiday, Monday August 15, many want to enjoy a long weekend. In addition to this, departures and returns from holidays also create traffic jams, Saturday August 13. According to Bison Futé, traffic is very difficult this Saturday. The day is classified as red in the direction of departures and returns and even black, which means "extremely difficult" traffic on the Mediterranean arc, in the direction of departures. After a complicated day on Saturday, traffic will be more fluid on the following days:

Saturday is the worst day of the weekend with generally red on France in the direction of departures as well as returns and black on the Mediterranean rim in the direction of departures. For departures, Bison Futé recommends leaving or crossing Île-de-France after 8 a.m. to avoid morning traffic jams. But it will then become more difficult on many axes. Here are the slots and highways to avoid:

In the direction of returns, Bison Futé recommends returning to and crossing Île-de-France before 2 p.m.

Sunday August 14 should be calmer, with green in the direction of departures except around the Mediterranean classified orange, the same thing in the direction of returns. Monday August 15, a public holiday, will mean the end of a great three-day weekend with orange in the direction of returns to Île-de-France and green everywhere else. Here are the roads to avoid, according to Bison futé, Sunday August 14, 2022, in the direction of departures:

In the direction of returns, the axes to avoid on Sunday August 14 are: