Smart bison: red traffic for the end of the holidays, the forecast

SMART ONE. For this last weekend before the start of the school year, Bison Futé classifies France in red in the direction of returns, Saturday August 27. The day of Sunday is classified red and orange in the direction of the returns. Here is the detailed forecast.

[Updated August 26, 2022 at 11:13 p.m.] Holiday returns end on this last weekend of August, before the start of the school year, Thursday September 1, 2022. With the resumption on Monday for many workers, traffic is likely to be heavy on the roads of France, especially in the direction of returns from holiday resorts. Bison Futé is planning a red day for returns, Saturday August 27, throughout France. In the direction of departures, France is classified green, except for the south-eastern quarter of the country, which is in orange. The lucky ones who go on vacation on Sunday will have smooth traffic, according to Bison futé. On the other hand, in the direction of returns, the traffic will always be dense. France is classified orange and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in red.

This weekend marks the end of the school holidays and the bulk of road traffic concerns returns from coastal regions to major cities. To hope to avoid traffic jams, it is better to favor certain departure times, as well as alternative routes, offered by Bison Futé. According to forecasts, on Saturday August 27 in the return direction, traffic will be dense overall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday August 28, it will be saturated on certain axes, around 1 p.m. Find detailed advice from Bison futé for the weekend.

On Saturday August 27, the main difficulties, in the direction of returns, are expected from 10 a.m. and will continue until the beginning of the evening, mainly on the A7 and A8 motorways in the Rhone Valley, on the Mediterranean Arc and on the A10 from Bordeaux to Paris. Here are Bison Futé's route tips in the direction of departures:

In the direction of returns:

Sunday August 28 is classified orange and red in the direction of returns. Traffic will be very difficult in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, especially on the A7 and A8 motorways. Here are the axes to avoid, in the direction of returns, according to Bison Futé: