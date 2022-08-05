Smart Bison: Red and Black Weekend Forecast for August 5-6

SMART ONE. Friday August 5 and Saturday August 6, 2022, traffic will be increasingly disrupted on French roads. Sunday, August 7, traffic jams will be less in mainland France. Bison Futé gives its forecast for this first weekend of August.

[Updated August 5, 2022 at 2:05 p.m.] On Friday August 5, traffic is classified yellow by Bison Futé throughout the metropolitan territory in the direction of departures. In the direction of returns, traffic is "difficult" (yellow) in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and on the Mediterranean arc. From Saturday, motorists will be in much more difficulty on the roads. The day will be placed under the sign of slowdowns. Bison Futé classifies all of metropolitan France in red in the direction of returns and red and black in the direction of departures. Indeed, traffic will be "extremely difficult" (black) in the direction of departures in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and on the Mediterranean arc. Sunday August 7 will be more lenient with France mainly in green in the direction of departures and returns. On the other hand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Mediterranean arc will be plagued by "difficult traffic" (yellow) in the direction of and on the way back from resorts.

Friday, August 5, Bison Futé predicts a milder day on the road than Saturday. However, some slowdowns are to be expected. In the direction of departures:

Other slowdowns are to be expected before the start of the first weekend of August:

Saturday August 6, a particularly complicated day awaits motorists. Indeed, after a slightly milder Friday, Saturday is classified in red in the direction of returns and red and black in the direction of departures by Bison Futé. Indeed, traffic will be "extremely difficult" (black) in the direction of departures in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and on the Mediterranean arc. To avoid traffic jams as much as possible, Bison Futé gives some advice to motorists in the direction of departures, and in particular that of leaving or crossing Île-de-France after 12 p.m.:

In the direction of returns, Bison Futé advises you to return to or cross Île-de-France before 2 p.m.:

Sunday, August 7 will be significantly less congested on the roads. Thus, Bison Futé classifies a large part of France in green in the direction of departures and returns. On the other hand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Mediterranean arc will be the scene of "difficult traffic" (yellow) in the direction of and on the return to resorts. To make your life easier, Bison Futé has nevertheless provided some advice on its site. In the direction of departures

In the direction of returns, other slowdowns are to be expected on metropolitan roads, in particular it will be necessary to return to or cross Île-de-France before 2 p.m.: