Smart Bison: Many traffic jams, forecast for the weekend of August 6 and 7

[Updated August 6, 2022 1:30 PM] For the first weekend of August, Bison Futé predicts traffic jams on many French roads. Saturday August 6 at 12:15 p.m., more than 1,080 km of cumulative traffic jams were recorded by Bison futé, which anticipates another peak of nearly 800 km of cumulative traffic jams between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday is classified as red in the direction of departures and returns, with a southeast quarter in black in the direction of departures to resorts. Thus, Saturday August 6, traffic is "extremely difficult", according to Bison smart, in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and on the Mediterranean arc. Traffic is "very difficult" between Clermont-Ferrand and Montpellier as well as between Lyon and Marseille. Sunday August 7, traffic will be simpler while France is mainly classified in green in the direction of departures and returns. Traffic will be difficult in the southeastern quarter, which is classified as yellow.

Saturday August 6, a particularly complicated day awaits motorists. Indeed, after a slightly milder Friday, Saturday is classified in red in the direction of returns and red and black in the direction of departures by Bison Futé. Indeed, traffic will be "extremely difficult" (black) in the direction of departures in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and on the Mediterranean arc. To avoid traffic jams as much as possible, Bison Futé gives some advice to motorists in the direction of departures, and in particular that of leaving or crossing Île-de-France after 12 noon:

In the direction of returns, Bison Futé advises you to return to or cross Île-de-France before 2 p.m.:

Sunday, August 7 will be significantly less congested on the roads. Thus, Bison Futé classifies a large part of France in green in the direction of departures and returns. On the other hand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Mediterranean arc will be the scene of "difficult traffic" (yellow) towards and on the way back from resorts. To make your life easier, Bison Futé has nevertheless provided some advice on its site. In the direction of departures

In the direction of returns, other slowdowns are to be expected on metropolitan roads, in particular it will be necessary to return to or cross Île-de-France before 2 p.m.: